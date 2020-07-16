Carl L. Williams of Rexburg, formerly of Boise, passed from this life on July 11, 2020, leaving behind his eternal companion Victoria J. Parrish, three children, Tim, Elizabeth, and Kathryn and eight perfect grandchildren-Amanda, Beck, Jared, Jasmine, Avalon, Reese, Paige, and Cliff-- to fill a void only he could fill. His wife Vicki was born and raised in Pocatello with her four older brothers and Mother. She met Carl in Salt Lake in 1974. They have been inseparable ever since. They loved coming to Pocatello from Boise to be with family and friends. He will be sorely missed.



A viewing will be held Friday, July 17, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home. Services are Sat. at noon at the LDS chapel on 4775 Hawthorne Road with graveside services immediately following. Family and friends will also be welcome from 10:30 to 11:30 prior to the service.



