Carl L. Williams
1942 - 2020
Carl L. Williams of Rexburg, formerly of Boise, passed from this life on July 11, 2020, leaving behind his eternal companion Victoria J. Parrish, three children, Tim, Elizabeth, and Kathryn and eight perfect grandchildren-Amanda, Beck, Jared, Jasmine, Avalon, Reese, Paige, and Cliff-- to fill a void only he could fill. His wife Vicki was born and raised in Pocatello with her four older brothers and Mother. She met Carl in Salt Lake in 1974. They have been inseparable ever since. They loved coming to Pocatello from Boise to be with family and friends. He will be sorely missed.

A viewing will be held Friday, July 17, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home. Services are Sat. at noon at the LDS chapel on 4775 Hawthorne Road with graveside services immediately following. Family and friends will also be welcome from 10:30 to 11:30 prior to the service.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
July 15, 2020
We met Carl and Vicki when we first came to Boise in 1979. After discovering common interests, they invited us to their home. We would likely not be here today if not for Carl. While our home was being built, Carl allowed us to stay in a home he was flipping in exchange for Tom doing some repairs to the home. Tom ended up working for Carl. We remember piling a whole group of us into Carl's big old Cadillac to go to a drum and bugle corps event at BSU. Carl was a kind-hearted hard-working man who loved his family. Our deepest sympathy to Vicki and the family. He will be missed!
Tom & Rita Boals
Friend
