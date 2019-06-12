|
|
Carma Deanette Daulton, 65, passed away June 10, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center. She was born January 7, 1954 in Pocatello, Idaho daughter of Howard and Nellie Moldenhauer.
She graduated from Highland High school in 1972. She was a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy from February 1973 to January 1975. She attended Coastal Carolina University graduating with a degree in 1976.
Carma was employed as a surgical nurse for Dr. Wills and Dr. Maloff. She retired from Portneuf Medical Center from central processing after 35 years of employment. Carma loved being a grandma. She also loved to go watch the band "The Daulton Gang" perform and most recently "Whiskey Hangover".
She is survived by her husband, Robert Daulton; children, Khem Tachi Millward, Michael (Dawn) Bird, Terry (Kristin) Daulton, Annalisa Daulton, and Kirt (Bonnie) Shappart; sister, Helen Champion; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019