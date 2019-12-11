|
|
Carol Josephine Anderson Simons was born November 20, 1937 or November 21, 1937. She peacefully passed away on December 3, 2019.
Carol is the daughter of Margaret May Stanley and Alton Eugene Anderson. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years and eternal companion, Newell R. (Bob) Simons; sons, Stanley and Joseph; her parents; sister, Joyce Smith; and grandson, Eli Sanders.
Carol is survived by her two sons, N. Craig Simons (Kimberlee), Rex E. Simons (Brook); and daughters, Cathrine Kalkman (Cees) and Vickie Jo Wilde (Dennis). She has 18 grandkids and 31 great-grand kids. Carol is also survived by her sister, Louise Garcia (Joe).
Carol attended grade school in McCammon where she often times took her baby sister, Louise to school with her while their mother worked. At age 14 Carol dropped out of the 8th grade, left home and moved to Idaho Falls, ID where she went to work for her aunt and uncle at their restaurant. After about a year the home sickness was too great and she moved back to Pocatello. She went to work at Troy Parisian Laundry and lived at the YWCA. She met dad at a church activity where he was serving as Scout Master and she was serving as the Bee Hive leader. After a year of dating they were married on June 11, 1954 in the Idaho Falls, ID LDS Temple. Mom and dad had 54 wonderful years together in this life.
When mom was expecting baby number 4 she announced to dad that she wanted an electric washing machine and dad told her she would have to find a way to buy it. So, she signed up for LPN (nursing) training at the old St. Anthony Hospital. After graduating nursing school and having 4 small children mom went to work at the Bannock Memorial Hospital. She worked in several different departments at the hospital and didn't care for the mundane. She transferred to the Emergency Room and found her passion and calling. She worked in the ER for 30 years. Her compassion, tenderness, patience and sense of humor touched many people's lives from her co-workers to the many people she helped to care for. It was not unheard of for mom to bring home someone who was passing thru town and a loved one took ill or was in an accident and needed a place to stay. Mom served as the local LPN Association President, State President of the LPN Association and served on the national board as well. Mom also served on the Idaho State Board of Nursing for several terms working under several different governors.
Mom loved to bake and make candy especially during the holidays. She had quite the reputation for her fruit cake and English Toffee! She enjoyed sharing her cooking talents with family and friends and would often host large gatherings. She enjoyed making "nuthins" (muffins) with all of her grandkids. Mom was an avid quilter and each winter would find her and dad with a quilt set up in the living room where they would spend countless hours hand quilting large quilts. This helped to pass the long winter nights!
Mom was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and dad served as service missionaries for several years at the Chesterfield town site as well as Stake Missionaries.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 am at the West Pocatello Stake Center, 3444 Hawthorne Rd. Pocatello, Corner of Hawthorne and Eldredge, with a viewing for one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Chesterfield Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 11, 2019