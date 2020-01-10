Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
(208) 547-3742
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Soda Springs Stake Center
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Soda Springs Stake Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Rigby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Rigby


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol L. Rigby Obituary
Carol Lynn Rigby, 84, of Soda Springs passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Services will be held on Monday, January 13 at Noon at the Soda Springs Stake Center. Family will visit with friends on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home and also on Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Soda Springs.

Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family as well as a full obituary is available by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -