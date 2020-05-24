Carol Primm
1934 - 2020
Carol Primm, 86, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho.

Carol was born March 26, 1934 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to Paul Asher and Louise (McKay) Walker. As a small child she moved around a lot, until her family settled in Torrington, Wyoming.

She went through a divorce in early 1968, and moved to Pocatello, Idaho. It was there that she met the love of her life, Jerry Primm. They were married July 27, 1968.

Carol loooooved music. She liked to sew. She was a very talented woman. She had a beautiful singing voice. Carol was a member of the Lutheran Church.

As her family, we wish to express our gratitude and thanks to Encompass Hospice and all the nurses and staff that cared for our family through our wife and mother.

Carol is survived by her husband, Jerry Primm, Pocatello, ID; their seven children, Sherry Benson, Pocatello, ID; Marie Pert, Hurricane, UT; Kathy Larsen, Pocatello, ID; Mike Primm, Layton, UT; Sandy Devore, Holiday, UT; Kaye Cummings, Ontario, Canada; David Primm, Visalia, CA; many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Donna; a son, Floyd, a cousin Colleen and her grandparents.

Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.



Published in Idaho State Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
