Carole Hall Jensen


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carole Hall Jensen Obituary
Carole Hall Jensen passed away peacefully and naturally of age on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her home in Pocatello. She was born Carol Jean Bistline in Pocatello, Idaho on July 5, 1923 to Claude D. and Jean C. Bistline.

Carole attended Pocatello Schools, and worked 40 years as a book keeper in retail companies. She married William C. "Bill" Hall in 1944 and to that union was born a son, Nordan C. Hall. Bill died in 1962 and Carole married Philip A. Jensen in 1965. She became the second mother to two daughters, Kathleen Lemmon (husband Doug), Vickie Neiwert (husband Garry) and a son Philip Monte Jensen. Phil died in 1999. Carole retired in 1985 and in 1990 became active in the First Congregational United Church of Christ. She acted as financial secretary of the UCC for many years and volunteered in the Church Thrift Store from 1990 to the time of her death.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Pete Bistline and her two husbands. She is survived by her four children.

As per her wishes there will be no funeral services. She will be cremated and her cremains will be placed at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 1, 2019
