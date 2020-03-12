|
|
Carolyn M. Johnson was born on January 14, 1929. She passed away on March 10, 2020. Carolyn is survived by her daughter Kathy (Dennis) Burch of St. Anthony, Idaho; a grandson, Jeff (Tawnya) Burch of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and three great grandchildren, Jessie, Maverick, and Allie.
Graveside services will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Mountain View Cemetery, section 44 East Row 17 Space 4. Arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home (208) 233-0686.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 12, 2020