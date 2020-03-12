Home

Downard Funeral Home
241 N Garfield Ave
Pocatello, ID 83204
(208) 233-0686
Carolyn Johnson


1929 - 2020
Carolyn Johnson Obituary
Carolyn M. Johnson was born on January 14, 1929. She passed away on March 10, 2020. Carolyn is survived by her daughter Kathy (Dennis) Burch of St. Anthony, Idaho; a grandson, Jeff (Tawnya) Burch of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and three great grandchildren, Jessie, Maverick, and Allie.

Graveside services will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Mountain View Cemetery, section 44 East Row 17 Space 4. Arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home (208) 233-0686.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
