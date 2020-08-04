1/1
Carolyn Littleford
1943 - 2020
Carolyn Virginia Stigall Littleford, 76, of Brockwell, Arkansas, passed away, July 24, 2020 at home. Carolyn was born on December 21, 1943 to Robert Lee Stigall and Avilou Peters Stigall in Blytheville, Arkansas.

She married Robert Lynn Littleford July 10, 1959 and moved to his home in Pocatello, ID. She was a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed camping, hunting and horseback riding. She made many life-long friends and loved her new family in Idaho. She went back to school at ISU and worked several years at ISU as an administrative assistant, before they moved to Blytheville, AR in 1983 to be near her family. She enjoyed spending time with family; playing cards and board games. She organized several family reunions. Carolyn had a heart of gold and would help anyone. She also worked as a personal care attendant and enjoyed caring for people.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Ron (Dana) Littleford; four daughters; Zoe (Dan) Owens, Connie (Bussy) Wood, Anita(Al) Roork, and Misti Herndon; 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters; Cody Fulgham, Betty Johnson, and Terry (Mike) Lawrence and 2 brothers; Huey (Wanda) Stigall and Ronnie Stigall and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son-in-law Ronnie Herndon, grandson Christopher Fountain, great-great grandson Keith Allen Morris, sisters; Pauline Davis, Sue Wallace, Shirley (Jim) Scott, and Linda (Doyle) Sipes, brothers; Bobby Stigall, Roy Stigall, and Bill (Jan) Stigall.

Pallbearers: Kenneth Wood, Josh Wood, Jason Downs, Lukas Downs, Kaleb Downs, John Stroud, Eric Fountain, and Dakota Cawvey. Honorary Pallbearers: David Helming, Brennen Owens, Rusty Searle, Jarrett Fountain, and Craig Kemp. Arrangements are entrusted to Barker Funeral Home of Salem, Arkansas. Guests may sign an online registry @www. barkerfuneral.com.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barker Funeral Home - Salem - Salem
857 Highway 62 W
Salem, AR 72576
(870) 895-3990
July 28, 2020
