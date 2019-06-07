Cary E Bauman 68



Cary Left this world to be with his parents on May 30, 2019 with family by his side at Heritage Park care Center in Roy Utah due to extended illness.



Cary was born to Arthur E Bauman and Virginia M Bauman on August 4 1950 in Pocatello Idaho. Cary attended school there and graduated Pocatello High school. After High school he went into The United



States Marine during the time of Vietnam. He married Geneva while on leave and later divorced. They were blessed with three children Megan, Amy and Marc



His life was filled with many different placed and kinds of work and ended up working his last job where he started at Overhead Door Co of Pocatello before retiring.



Surviving him is daughter Megan Higgin, Amy Hunter and Marc Bauman Brother Gene Bauman (Trish) and Greg Bauman (Sharon) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Virginia Bauman and one Brother Karl Bauman and one Nephew Eric Bauman



Memorial services will be announced at a later date at the time we would like to thank Signature Hospice Care of Roy Utah and Heritage Park of n Roy Utah for their loving and wonderful care