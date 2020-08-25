1/1
Catherine Bowlin
1960 - 2020
Catherine (Cathy) Bowlin passed away August 4th 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Catherine was born in Pocatello Idaho. She was the youngest daughter of Daeline Pugmire Pfaff and Eugene Joseph Pfaff. She attended Fort Hall Elementary School, Blackfoot Junior High School and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1978.

Catherine's greatest love were her kids and her grandkids. They were the most important thing in the world to her.

Catherine worked many odd jobs until she went to work for Varsity Facility Services and an Accounts Payable Specialist where she worked for almost 20 years. She worked with people across the country who all loved her and she loved them.

Catherine is survived by her son Donald G. Bowlin (Lisa), daughter RaeAnn M. Williams (Wayne) her grand daughters Shalese Bowlin (Dustin) Torie Bowlin(Brandon), Elijah Williams and great grandson Julyen and great granddaughter Jacquelynn. She is survived by her mother Daeline Pfaff, sister Ann Garringer (Rod), Sandra Binggeli, Jeannine Griggs, Carol Rudolph, and brother James Pfaff (Lynda).

A small memorial will be held at Donald and Lisa's home on Saturday August 29, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Please in lieu of flowers support cancer research.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
