|
|
Lava Hot Springs...Cathy Lynn Sher passed away peacefully at her home in Lava Hot Springs in the early morning hours on October 22, 2019. Her loving husband, Rory was at her side.
Cathy was born Jan. 4, 1949 in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to Louis Alovitz and Helen B Sher.
Cathy attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Washington Jr High School and graduated from Bloom Township High School in 1967. She received her BA and MA from Illinois State University and MFA from Idaho State.
Cathy moved to Idaho in the early '80s to work on her Masters Degree in Art at ISU. Her artwork was featured in a Smithsonian Exhibit that traveled the USA and in 2006 she received the Idaho Governor's Award in the Arts.
Cathy taught art at the Idaho Department of Corrections, Women's and Men's Prisons, Idaho State University and at many schools around the state through the Idaho Commission on the Arts where she also served as a board member. Her unique styling of mosaic art graces the walls of several area schools.
In 2004 Cathy started working at the South Bannock County Historical Center. She prepared exhibits, encouraged residents to submit photos and artifacts and developed community programs to preserve the special history of this area. She brought in speakers, presentations and organized celebratory events for Lava She also served on the Lava City Council.
Cathy loved to learn and spent her life learning new things.
In 2018, Cathy's health problems made it no longer possible to maintain her work schedule. At that time, Rory, her long-time partner and husband started taking care of her and did so until she died.
Cathy loved life, history, art, and people. She had a delightful sense of humor and was always optimistic. She was smart and talented, generous and thoughtful.
Cathy is survived by her husband Rory Simons and countless friends who already miss her.
Burial has taken place at the Lava Hot Springs Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Rory at PO Box 403, Lava Hot Springs, Idaho 83246.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 12, 2019