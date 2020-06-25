Charles E. Pitchford passed away peacefully in late November in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Presided in death by his mother and father. Charles is survived by his five children: Ben Pitchford, Lisa Pitchford, Aaron Pitchford, Nicholas Pitchford, Brandon Pitchford, and nine grandchildren. Family and friends of Charles is welcome to join his family for his celebration of life Saturday June 27th from 2-4pm. Celebration of life will be at 845 North Garfield Ave Pocatello, Idaho 83204. Please stay home if you are not feeling well and wear a mask if you are able to attend. Thank you and God bless!!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store