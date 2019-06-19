|
Charles Earl Hall
12/26/1938 - 6/14/2019
Charles Earl Hall passed away in Preston, Idaho on June 14, 2019. He was born in Ogden, Utah to Earl Elisha and Helen Maurine Shaw Hall. He graduated from Weber High School. He married Margaret (Maggie) Sorenson; later divorced. He married Lucretia Tilley.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and 4-wheeler rides. He also enjoyed making bread, canning, making fruit leather and drying fruit.
He is survived by his wife Lucretia; children Pennie Wheeler, Marcie Ann Fernelius, Shayne C. Hall; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Maureen and Vera and his son Dennis.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Interment will be in McCammon, Idaho on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Please make donation to a in lieu of flowers.
Published in Idaho State Journal on June 19, 2019