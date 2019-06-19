Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Earl Hall


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Earl Hall

12/26/1938 - 6/14/2019

Charles Earl Hall passed away in Preston, Idaho on June 14, 2019. He was born in Ogden, Utah to Earl Elisha and Helen Maurine Shaw Hall. He graduated from Weber High School. He married Margaret (Maggie) Sorenson; later divorced. He married Lucretia Tilley.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and 4-wheeler rides. He also enjoyed making bread, canning, making fruit leather and drying fruit.

He is survived by his wife Lucretia; children Pennie Wheeler, Marcie Ann Fernelius, Shayne C. Hall; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Maureen and Vera and his son Dennis.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Interment will be in McCammon, Idaho on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Please make donation to a in lieu of flowers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Mortuary
Download Now