Charles J. Stubblefield was born on March 15, 1928 in Palermo, California, to Charles and Evelyn Stubblefield.He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, being honorably discharged on April 21, 1947.On June 24, 1947, he married Patricia L. Maris in Gridley, California.Charles worked as a distribution warehouse manager for Sears Roebuck Co. for over 20 years. He retired at the age of 57.Charles enjoyed gardening; it was his life passion. He was a master gardener, growing flowers and vegetables. He was an avid reader and book collector of classics and fiction. He also loved music, especially gospel and Irish music, and loved to sing to everyone.Charles is survived by his children, Cynthia (Robert) Hunter of Rancho Cordova, CA, Melissa Smith of Pocatello, ID, Mark (Deborah) Stubblefield of Pocatello, ID and Nancy John of Belton, TX, as well as 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Evelyn Stubblefield; wife, Patricia L. Stubblefield; and daughter, Diana C. Pickett.We, as a family, want to sincerely thank Encompass Home Health and Hospice for taking care of and comforting our dad during his illness.