Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CharlLee Fresh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CharlLee Fresh


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CharlLee Fresh Obituary
CharlLee Fresh, 69, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

CharlLee was born on January 3, 1950 in St. Anthony, ID, to Don and Althea Worrell. She married Terry L. Fresh in Pocatello, ID, on June 17, 1981. They had three children; Quentin, Kami and Jody.

CharlLee is survived by her husband, Terry Fresh; children, Quentin (Rhonda) Fresh, Kami (Clint) Heape, and Jody (Dave) Price; siblings, Dan Worrell, Marie (Don) Fresh, Burt (Pauline) Worrell; and 7 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Phyllis Herron.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, with a viewing for one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Wilford Cemetery, St. Anthony, ID.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CharlLee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now