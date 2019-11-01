|
|
The family of Charlotte June Charlotte June Grunig, 86, sadly announce her passing on the morning of October 28, 2019 at her home in Pocatello, Idaho. Charlotte is the daughter of Ernest Harrsch and Kathryn Clark. She was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on June 10, 1933. On August 29, 1953 Charlotte married James Dale Grunig in Rigby, Idaho. Together they raised three sons in Montpelier, Idaho, Michael, Ricky, and Danny. They lived in Montpelier, Idaho until 1973. In Montpelier she followed her mother's footsteps with a career in nursing. They moved to Pocatello and lived there until her husband retired from the railroad. At that time they bought a home in Lava Hot Springs where they enjoyed many years and built many friendships. Her husband passed away in 2001 and she stayed there until 2015. Then she moved back to Pocatello where she lived with her son until passing.
She will always be remembered for her lifetime of loving service and generosity to her family and the community of Lava that she so dearly loved. She was a devoted mother, wife, and friend. Those blessed to know Charlotte will forever cherish the joy and happiness she brought into their hearts and their lives.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 5 siblings, Sylvan Harrsch, Jeann Hunsaker, Vernon Harrsch, Patricia Abbott, Leroy Long, daughter in law Tamara Grunig, son in law Jeff Mitchell. Charlotte is survived by her sister Colleen Jensen, her three sons Michael (Marilyn) Grunig, Ricky Grunig and Danny Grunig. She is the proud grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
A service to honor mom will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Greystone Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. 187 South 2nd West. There will be a luncheon/ gathering directly after the service. Interment will follow at the Montpelier Cemetery at 3:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, Montpelier, Idaho.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 1, 2019