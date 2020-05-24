Cheryle Marie Jones
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNCIE, IN- Cheryle Marie (Robbins) Jones, 58, passed away Friday morning, May 22, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Muncie, Indiana.

Cheryle was born March 19, 1962, in Tremonton, Utah, the daughter of Thomas and Julia (Simmons) Robbins. She grew up in Pocatello, Idaho and graduated from Pocatello High School.

Cheryle went into home healthcare right after graduating from high school. She enjoyed taking care of others her entire career, and had a special place in her heart for her many clients.

She is survived by two brothers, Monty Robbins (wife, Cindy), Muncie, IN and Curt Robbins, Ogden, UT; a sister-in-law, Colleen Robbins, Muncie, IN; and she was loved by her many nieces and nephews.

Cheryle was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Tommie Robbins, Bob Robbins, and Chris Robbins.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in Idaho.

The Meeks Mortuary, 415 E. Washington Street, Muncie, IN, 47305 is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved