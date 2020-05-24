MUNCIE, IN- Cheryle Marie (Robbins) Jones, 58, passed away Friday morning, May 22, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Muncie, Indiana.
Cheryle was born March 19, 1962, in Tremonton, Utah, the daughter of Thomas and Julia (Simmons) Robbins. She grew up in Pocatello, Idaho and graduated from Pocatello High School.
Cheryle went into home healthcare right after graduating from high school. She enjoyed taking care of others her entire career, and had a special place in her heart for her many clients.
She is survived by two brothers, Monty Robbins (wife, Cindy), Muncie, IN and Curt Robbins, Ogden, UT; a sister-in-law, Colleen Robbins, Muncie, IN; and she was loved by her many nieces and nephews.
Cheryle was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Tommie Robbins, Bob Robbins, and Chris Robbins.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in Idaho.
The Meeks Mortuary, 415 E. Washington Street, Muncie, IN, 47305 is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 24, 2020.