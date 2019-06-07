Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Caldwell First Baptist Church
221 E. Linden St.
Christopher John Cawdery, of Salt Lake City, UT went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 22, 2019.

Chris was born on September 7, 1963 in Caldwell, ID to Carl and Virginia Lowe Cawdery. He was the eldest of three children. He was raised in Caldwell and enjoyed spending time on the family farms in Wilder, ID. Chris excelled in sports and focused on football and track at Caldwell High School where he graduated in 1981. He received a football scholarship to Idaho State University. He played tailback and was fortunate enough to play on a NCAA 1-AA National Championship Team.

Chris received a bachelor's degree from Idaho State University in 1986 and worked in logistics, sales and later as an entrepreneur in Salt Lake City, UT.

In 1991, Chris married Kim Thompson. To this union two sons were born, Dylan and Jack. He loved and cherished his boys and was immensely proud of them. Dylan graduated from the United States Naval Academy and is currently serving as a naval officer in Washington. Jack is currently studying at the University of Utah.

Chris was an active member of K2 The Church and lived out his faith in Jesus Christ. In addition, he enjoyed listening to music, World War II history, riding his Harley, and spending time with family and friends. Chris will be remembered for his infectious smile, giving heart, graciousness, and his ability to make everyone feel special.

Chris is survived by his parents, Carl and Virginia; his sons, Dylan and Jack; his brother, Michael (Nadine) and their children, Asher, Noah and Phoebe; his sister, Angela and her children, Tyler, Danielle and Thomas, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Chris' life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Caldwell First Baptist Church, 221 E. Linden St. A reception will follow at the church. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on June 7, 2019
