Today, October 5th, 2019, our brother Christopher Roger Johnson peacefully passed away, four years after a devastating cycling accident.
Chris was born August 18th, 1972 in Provo, Utah. Chris grew up in the Pocatello area, and is the oldest son of Kim and Pam Johnson. While attending school, Chris didn't do the "normal" sports, but instead focused on cycling, hiking and skiing. When he was 17, Chris won the Junior National Mountain Biking Championship, and was invited to train with the US Olympic team. However, Chris had already made up his mind to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in the Morristown New Jersey mission, and left his indelible mark there as well.
Shortly after returning from his mission, Chris met the absolute love of his life, Stacy Sutton. He wooed, won, and wed her on March 18, 1994, and so started a legacy of living, serving and creating memories that will never end. Chris loved Stacy completely and beautifully. It was obvious to everyone who knew him where his loyalties and heart were anchored. Stacy was Chris's greatest conquest, and he proved it by continuing to pursue her everyday they were together. He loved her, and celebrated her successes even more than his own. Their team approach to raising an amazing family was and is coveted by many of us.
If a single word was used to describe Chris, it would be "passionate". He had a zest for life, and a desire that everyone around him experience happiness along with him. Things were bigger, funner, and louder when he was around. He had the uncanny ability to make every person he was with feel like they were the most important thing in his world, and they were right. He genuinely loved people. An hour after church, sporting events, choir concerts, Chris could be found still talking animatedly with random people, while his family waited patiently for him to finish. Chris definitely had the gift of gab, and although it made him late more than once, it was also what made him such a great husband, father, and doctor. Chris's ability to intently listen to, care about people and search for an answer made it possible for him to help so many during his time in practice. He became a well-respected member of the health community that he loved, in large part because he gave a "butt-load of crap" about the people he served and served with.
Through school, Chris and Stacy both dedicated themselves to excelling in their studies, and he worked odd jobs building bikes and grills for chain stores to make ends meet. When Ali was born a bit later, Chris thought he'd hit the jackpot, and he threw himself at giving her the coolest childhood he could imagine...and Chris had a very active imagination. He had awesome ideas, and he wasn't afraid to reach to make them a reality. Building real-life swords to inspire the kids at church activities, strapping extra household items to the underside of moving vans because there was no more room, rigging riding harnesses to his dirt bike for the youngest child, and his favorite pastime, inventing swear words so that he didn't actually have to swear.
Chris's children became and still are his most prized possessions. He loved his daughter and taught her how to expect to be treated as a woman, and how to take care of others as a caregiver and a friend. He loved each of his boys, and showed them well how to be men; real men who love God, treat women with respect and who aren't afraid to have fun and work. Chris and Stacy knew how to play, and they created adventure and memories everywhere they went.
Though his eyes have been closed, Chris has proudly watched his daughter Ali marry and become a wonderful mother, his oldest three boys Connor, Bryce and now Karl, leaving to serve missions when it wasn't easy or convenient and he's certainly seen all of his boys, including Preston and Christian, step up and become the men of the house when tragedy took him from being able to fulfill that duty. Chris's family was and is his whole life! They are the legacy that he leaves behind, along with his testimony and awesome example.
He is survived by his wife and children and one grandson; his parents; his sister, Betsy; brother , Peter (Jessica); sister, Jamie (Jason); sister, Jessica (Kevin) and obviously by anyone else who is currently reading this.
Chris loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and gave himself fully to serving and following Him absolutely. His dedication to loving his neighbor and giving selflessly are talked about by many who knew him and were touched by his love. We celebrate his life and take comfort in his righteousness. We love you Chris! - written by Bradley Sutton, brother-in-law
Funeral services to be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Highland Stake Center, 2140 Satterfield Drive, Pocatello Idaho, 83201. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you go and make a memory with your family! Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 9, 2019