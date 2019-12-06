|
|
Clark LeRoy Collins died Saturday November 30th, from cancer at home surrounded by his loving family. Clark was born in Boise and lived in Kuna until his parents moved the family to Pocatello, Idaho, in 1955. Clark graduated from Pocatello High in 1960 and joined the Navy with his brother Dan in 1961. While home on leave in April 1962 he met and fell in love with Rita Zazweta. He said he had to lay the charm on thick to get her to go out with him, and it worked. Clark married Rita that December, and they would have celebrated their 57th anniversary had he lived another 11 days. Early in 1963, Rita joined Clark in Newport, Rhode Island, and they had their son, Robert, just prior to Clark's discharge from the Navy. They then returned home to Pocatello, had their daughters Cheryl and Coral, and Clark remained in Pocatello the place he loved close to his family and so many great friends.
Clark caught the motorcycling bug while in the Navy and never lost it. He was an avid motorcycle/ATV/ UTV rider, Jeeper, snowmobiler, and camper. He raced motorcycles and won many races including an Idaho cross country state championship. He joined the Pocatello Trial Machine Association (PTMA) and his children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews were raised camping and riding with him, his parents, his siblings, and PTMA friends.
Clark worked as a journeyman electrician for IBEW Local 449 until his riding areas were threatened with closure. In 1987, he founded an advocacy group to protect the rights of Off Highway Vehicle recreationists, the BlueRibbon Coalition (BRC). After retiring in 2006 as executive director of the BRC, Clark began working with ATV organizations in Idaho, serving as president of the Idaho State ATV Association, and he joined the East Idaho Jeep Association. He was inducted into the Off Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2010, but his legacy will be his lead role in passing the federal Recreational Trails Program in 1991, with former Sen. Steve Symms, R-Idaho.
Clark was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Rita (Zazweta) Collins; brothers Dan Collins (Mary), Kelly Collins (Kathy); Kristine Cucienello (Tony); Children Robert Collins (Janet), Cheryl Richards (Merritt), and Coral Huerta (Ruben); 10 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Clark chose to be cremated. A memorial will be held on Monday 12/9/2019 at 7pm at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church 459 N Hayes, Pocatello, ID, and funeral services will be held on Tuesday 12/10/2019 at 1:30pm at St. Anthony Chapel, 504 N 7th Ave in Pocatello. Military Rites will be offered at Mt View Cemetery, section 55 East. Lunch will be served by the Holy Spirit Council of Catholic Women. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations "in memory of Clark" to the Idaho Food Bank, 555 S 1st Ave, Pocatello, Idaho 83201. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home, (208) 233-0686.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 6, 2019