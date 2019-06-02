Claude Browning Bosworth, 73, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Ogden, Utah from complications of COPD. He was surrounded by his loving family. Claude was born on September 15, 1945 in Preston, Idaho to Don and Helene Bosworth, the third of seven children. He lived briefly in Logan, Utah but was raised in Downey, Idaho where he attended grade school. He later graduated from Marsh Valley High School in 1963. This is where he met "his girl", Lenada Poppleton. They were married on March, 19, 1966 and later sealed in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple on September 21, 2002. As newlyweds, Claude worked for Union Pacific Railroad. That job took his new family to Pocatello and Nampa. In Inkom, Claude helped with the opening of The Village Mart, which is still open to this day, before settling in Downey, Idaho to raise their growing family. In the early 70's, Claude bought a fuel and full-service auto station known in the community as "Claude's Amoco". He had endless stories that were full of good friends, practical jokes, loyal customers and young employees eagerly learning to "bust down tires". By 1979, Claude and Lenada had 6 children, five sons and one daughter. In 1984, Claude and Lenada moved their family to Malad, Idaho. In Malad, Claude began working as a meat-cutter. He has served the Malad community in this position for the last 30 years working at both of the local grocery stores, Dan's Bestway and Thomas Market. He finally was convinced to retire in 2018 to continue spending enjoyable time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He is a member of the LDS Church where he served in several leadership positions. He loved being in the service of others. Claude is survived by his wife, Lenada, his six children; Joe Bosworth, John (Annette) Bosworth, Gina (Allen) Holdaway, Ben (Racheal) Bosworth, Brady (Anne) Bosworth and Nathan Bosworth and 15 grandchildren and 3 great- granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Helene Bosworth, his brother, Ross Bosworth and grandson, Jaxon Bosworth.



Funeral services will be held held on Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m. in the Malad LDS 6th Ward Chapel, 400 N. 200 W. Malad. Friends may visit with the family at the Horsley Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery. Published in Idaho State Journal on June 2, 2019