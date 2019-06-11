Friday, May 17, 2019, Claudette Darlene Riedlinger passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was 83 years old.



Claudette was born January 16, 1936 in San Francisco, California. Her parents were Claude Melvin Erskine and Martha Gwen (Jenkins). At the age of four her mother married Arnold Heber Teeples.



Growing up Claudette lived in Pocatello, Idaho. She attended Grimm's School of Business where she completed a stenographic degree. Claudette married Donald Ray Dekker on July 8, 1955.



Claudette and Don raised five children, two daughters, and three sons. She later married Alvin Emil Riedlinger on August 2, 1985. Claudette lived in Caldwell, Idaho the last three years of her life at the home of her son Rudy and daughter-in-law Jennie.



Claudette's legacy is carried on by four of her five children, Stephane Waldram (Craig), California; Rudy Dekker (Jennie), Idaho; Michael Dekker, Arizona; and Kristi Lynch, Oklahoma. She is also survived by one brother Patrick Erskine (April), Montana. She has 14 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, both spouses, a son Bryan Lee Dekker, a grandson, David Cody Lynch, two sisters, Toni and Sandra, and a brother Franz.



Funeral services were held privately by the family. Published in Idaho State Journal on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary