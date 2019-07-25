Downey... Clea Mae Barnes Barfuss, 92, a lifetime Marsh Valley resident passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Clea was born on May 24, 1927 in Downey, ID. Daughter of Eli and Vinnie Barnes. Raised on the Downey flat and graduated from Downey High School in May 1945. She worked at Kress, Naval Ordinance Plant and then Downey Grain Growers.



On February 6, 1946 she married Delmer Barfuss in the Idaho Falls Temple. They moved to California while he finished his Navy enlistment and returned to Idaho in May 1946. They settled in Virginia and raised their 12 children and later moved to Downey.



She was a very active member of her community serving as a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Downey Study Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Downey Chamber, Senior Citizen Board, and volunteered her time to the Bannock County Fair and hospital auxiliary. She also sang with the Madrigal Choir.



She has filled many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served with her husband in the Logan, Utah Temple. They served two Family History Center missions one in Philadelphia, PA and one in the Arimo Idaho Stake.



She is survived by 11 children Sheila (Steven) Barker, Sheldon (Rhonda) Barfuss, Pamela (Kevin) Koester, Brenda (Ken) Degn, Rodney (Bonnie) Barfuss, Blake Barfuss, Noel (Rhonda) Barfuss, Kirk (Robyn) Barfuss, Lex Barfuss, Layne (Makkia) Barfuss, Darin (Kathie) Barfuss, 88 Grandchildren, and Dean Barnes (Brother).



She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Delmer, Son Brent, 2 Granddaughters (Bridgett and Mattea), and 2 Brothers Carl and Leon.



Funeral services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00am at the Downey LDS Church House 485 East Center, Downey, ID. Friends may visit the LDS Church on Friday, July 26 from 7:00pm-8:00pm and Saturday prior to services from 9:30am-10:30am. Interment will follow at the Downey City Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.horsleyfuneralhome.com Published in Idaho State Journal on July 25, 2019