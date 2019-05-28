Clem Jay Heath, 83, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home.



He was born July 11, 1935 in Ashton, Idaho the son of Arthur and Dorothy Smith Heath.



Jay grew up in various communities including, Ashton, Springfield and Pingree. He lived in Sterling and attended school there until the age of 13.



He married Katherine Lovin and to this union, two sons, Craig and Robert were born. He then married Afton Wallace in 1966, her four children, Leo, Sherilynn, Starla and Rick were brought to this marriage and then they later added two boys, Ronald and Chad. She preceded him in death on September 28, 2003. On July 14, 2008 he married Alta Taysom Bowman in Elko, Nevada. She preceded him in death on December 1, 2017.



He worked for Simplot as a heavy equipment operator and retired after 42 years. He also worked all these years on his farm in Pingree and supported his wife, Afton when she built and ran the Community Market in Pingree, Idaho



Jay enjoyed hunting, Bingo and playing on his backhoe.



He is survived by his children, Craig Heath of Overland, Kansas, Leo Wallace of Blackfoot, Robert Heath of Pocatello, Sherrilynn (Mark) Bair of Firth, Starla (Kevin) Thompson of Shelley, and Ronald Heath of Pingree and Alta's children, Lori (David) Fielder, Jeff (January) Bowman and Clay (Sue) Bowman all of Pocatello, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by all three of his wives, Katherin, Afton and Alta; sons, Rick and Chad; his parents and siblings, Roy J., Charlie R., Lee R., Glen H. and Jesse M.



A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave.,



The family will meet with friends from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home.



Interment will be in the Groveland Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome Published in Idaho State Journal on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary