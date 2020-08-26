Cloene Nielson Stockton, 90, passed away on August 17, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho. She was born on July 23, 1930 in Junction, UT to Raymond and Eda Belle Bay Nielson.
Cloene married Robert James "Dusty" Stockton in Pioche, NV, he preceded her in death in 1977. She lived for several years in Murtaugh, ID until she moved to Pocatello with her daughter.
Cloene loved to watch NASCAR, her favorite driver was #88 Dale Earnhardt Jr., she also loved football.
She is survived by her children: Maurice Curtis, Shanna Martin and Cherrie Stockton, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, Bobby & Leland Curtis, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Monroe Cemetery. Friends may call prior to services at Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
