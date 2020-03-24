|
Cole Thomas Clark, 54, son of Rodney Thomas and Kay Jean (Watson) Clark, was born on June 18, 1965 in Los Angeles, California. He died of natural causes at his home in South Jordan, Utah on March 18, 2020. As a newborn, Cole was so tiny he slept in a shoebox, but he grew to be a tall, handsome, talented man with an infectious personality and a great big smile.
He was raised in Pocatello, Idaho in a loving family with his parents, two sisters, and a brother. He attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School in 1983 where he was active in choir and drama. He later served for two years in the Hawaii Honolulu Mission. Following his mission, he attended the University of Utah and graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He returned to Pocatello to work in the family business at Clark Real Estate for a short time. He then joined the United States Army and served his country until he was diagnosed with cancer. He flew back and forth to Maryland for 11 years for medical treatment at the National Institute of Health.
Cole settled in South Jordan, Utah where he loved to work and interact with people. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family. He had an ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his two treasured companions, miniature Yorkies, Sampson and Goliath.
He is survived by his parents, Rodney and Kay Clark, Idaho Falls; sisters Callie (Dan) Hatch, Idaho Falls and Karen Hill, Pocatello; brother Kevin Clark, Salt Lake City, Utah; daughters Madalyn Manning, Bountiful, Utah; Meaghan Clark, Omaha, Nebraska; Marryn Clark, Boise; son Hayden (Hannah Mosher) Clark, Boise; two granddaughters, Sophia and Khloe Manning, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Phillip Hill.
We would like to thank Dr. Ulrick and the team at NIH in Bethesda, Maryland who did such a wonderful job caring for Cole and who gave us many additional years with him. We would also like to thank all who knew and loved Cole and who recognized and appreciated the happy, gregarious, talented and fun-loving person that he was. Cole can now move forward, free from the pain and sadness of the world.
Private family graveside services will take place in Mountainview Cemetery. Please use the online quest book, at www.pocatellofuneral.com to express your condolences to the family. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Cole's memorial page for friends to participate following the service. Thanks for your understanding during this difficult time.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 24, 2020