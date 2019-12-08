|
|
Coleen Bowles Smith, beloved Mother, passed away on December 1, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by family. Coleen was born September 1, 1926 to Robert Alma and Ireta Rouse Bowles in Pocatello, Idaho. She had a brother, Franklin, and two sisters, Beth and Thelma.
Coleen married Glenn Allen Smith November 29, 1945. They lived together in Pocatello in the same home for 68 years. They had five children: Kathy, Tracey, Doug, Kurt, and Rachelle. Glenn and Coleen were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 25, 2005, and we became a Forever Family.
Mom worked at the Naval Ordinance Plant, as a purchasing clerk. For many years, she worked for her sister, Thelma, at Cossaboom Kindergarten as the teacher.
Mom was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served the Lord in many callings, including Compassionate Service Leader, and President of Young Women and Relief Society.
Mother was a firecracker, with a "I-can-do-anything" spirit. She had an infectious laugh, a quirky sense of humor, and dished out "Coleenisms" to her family's delight.
She loved gardening, bowling, book clubs, traveling, and playing games, especially pinochle with friends and family. If something fun was happening, Coleen wanted to be in the middle of it. Redfish Lake was her favorite camping spot and our family's "bit of Heaven on earth". For many years, she was an Election Judge, and a docent at the Pocatello Visitor's Center.
In March, Coleen moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and resided at Park Lane, a Senior living residence, which she grew to love and made many new friends, but always missed her friends in Pocatello. We all miss you dearly, Sweet Mother, but we know you are with Dad and at peace.
Coleen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, and a great-granddaughter, Sapphire Cannon. She is survived by her children: Kathleen Farnsworth (Gaylen), South Jordan, UT; Teresa (Tracey) Cannon, Salt Lake City, UT; Douglas Smith (Julie), Bountiful, UT; Kurt Smith (Deanna), Blackfoot, ID; and Rachelle O'Hara (Patrick), Bountiful, UT. She has 18 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, from 6-8 PM at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, viewing 10 am, funeral 11 am at the Meadowbrook Ward, 300 E. Chapel Road, Pocatello, ID. Internment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 8, 2019