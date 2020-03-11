Home

Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
Connie D. Rushton


1972 - 2020
Connie D. Rushton Obituary
Connie Diane Rushton, 47, passed away on March 6, 2020 at home from natural causes. She was born on July 27, 1972 in Grants Pass, Oregon to Richard and Barbra Zimmerman. At the age of 14, she moved to Utah. She graduated from Mt. View High School and received her degree from Kaplen University.

Connie married Rocky Rushton on December 23, 1993.

Over the years, Connie worked at various jobs such as: data entry, Farmers Insurance, a bookstore, did house cleaning and at a collection agency. She enjoyed camping, hiking, running, and sports (Volleyball and Softball). She played the violin and above all else, she loved her children.

Connie is survived by her husband, Rocky Rushton, Pocatello, ID; her children, Brionna Rushton, Rexburg, ID, Jarom Rushton, Mandi Rushton, Brooke Rushton, and Xander Rushton, all of Pocatello, ID; sisters, Judith Etherington, Layton, UT, Dorothy Zimmerman, Orem, UT, Terry Merriman, West Point, UT, Patricia Miller, Orem, UT, Catherine Fletcher, Orem, UT, and Deborah Borden, Pearl City, HI; brothers, Lawrence Zimmerman, Port Neches, TX, Thomas Zimmerman, Tucson, AZ, Michael Zimmerman, Beaumont, TX, Victor Zimmerman, Grand Rivers, KY, and Richard Zimmerman, Payson, UT; and one grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Barbra Zimmerman; and daughter, Jillyn Rushton.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the LDS church, 655 S. Grant Ave. Pocatello, ID 83204.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 am with a viewing for one hour prior, also at the church.

Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
