Connie J. Doty passed from this life on 5 March 2020 at her home in Chubbuck, Idaho.
Connie was born on 30 September 1939 in Nyssa,Oregon to Juan and Josefina Dominguez. She spent her early childhood traveling with her parents and siblings until settling permanently in Pocatello, Idaho. She attended Irving Junior High School, where she was active as a cheerleader and graduated from Pocatello High School, where she served as homecoming princess.
She married Robert M. Doty 26 March 1960 and spent the next few years of her life traveling and living in multiple states. She especially enjoyed Georgia and Louisiana which both heavily influenced her culinary style.
She was an intensely creative woman, giving time to Ruth Chapter of the OES and Beauceant. She was an avid reader and gardener. Everyone was enchanted by her sparkling green eyes.
Connie is much loved by her friends and family, to whom she dedicated her life. She has three children, Catherine Walsh, Laura Robertson and Dr. Robert C. Doty.
She left this life on 5 March 2020 at her home in Chubbuck, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Doty, parents, Juan Dominguez and Josefina Romo, her brothers, Philbert and Richard Dominguez, and her Sisters, Rosalie Dominguez and Diann Bosquez. She is survived by her three children, sister, Shirley Reid and brother Jon Dominguez as well as others of her extended family.
Connie is remembered for speaking generously about her experiences and teaching love for the spirit of each person and both the tragic and triumphant nature of others.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 15, 2020