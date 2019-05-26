Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Coralie Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coralie Gay Duncan


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Coralie Gay Duncan Obituary
Coralie G (Toone) Duncan, 61, passed away May 20, 2019. She was born February 4, 1958 in Pocatello, ID.

Coralie attended Jefferson, Irving and Highland.

In 1992 Coralie met the love of her life, David Duncan. Together they raised Coralie's daughter, Camille and welcomed Davey AJ and Elaine; Dave's children, into her life. Coralie worked for SD #25 as a bus driver.

Coralie is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Camille Johnson (Charles), step-children, David AJ Duncan and Elaine Childress (Mike). Grandchildren, Wytnie and Devin Johnson, Sara Reeves, Rebecca Childress, Tristen and Trinnedy Duncan, and 1 great-grandson, William Reeves. She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Bonnie Toone.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 am at the LDS church, 1433 Gwen Dr. Pocatello, with a visitation for one hour prior.

Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello.

Condolences www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now