Coralie G (Toone) Duncan, 61, passed away May 20, 2019. She was born February 4, 1958 in Pocatello, ID.
Coralie attended Jefferson, Irving and Highland.
In 1992 Coralie met the love of her life, David Duncan. Together they raised Coralie's daughter, Camille and welcomed Davey AJ and Elaine; Dave's children, into her life. Coralie worked for SD #25 as a bus driver.
Coralie is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Camille Johnson (Charles), step-children, David AJ Duncan and Elaine Childress (Mike). Grandchildren, Wytnie and Devin Johnson, Sara Reeves, Rebecca Childress, Tristen and Trinnedy Duncan, and 1 great-grandson, William Reeves. She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Bonnie Toone.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 am at the LDS church, 1433 Gwen Dr. Pocatello, with a visitation for one hour prior.
Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello.
Condolences www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 26, 2019