Surrounded by his family, Cordell Bowden Hull passed away the morning of Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the age of 66.



Cordell was born May 16, 1953, to Robert McClellan and Marian Bowden Hull in Preston, Idaho. He is now reunited with his parents and sisters, Kathleen Hull Aller and Sandra Lee Hull. He is deeply missed by his wife Cindy and children Kristin (Nick Stowell), Tiffany, Jennifer (Nate Merrill), Rachel (Nate Barney) and Cordell as well as his siblings Robert Hull Jr., Clixie Hull Keller and Thomas Hull.



Cordell graduated from Preston High School in 1971, and then served a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Ireland. Cordell began his undergraduate degree at Brigham Young University earning his Bachelor of Science in accounting. He is an original founder of First Meridian Inc., in Houston, Texas, where he met his eternal companion Cynthia Lewis. They were married in the Logan, Utah temple and raised 5 children in Texas until Cordell retired and returned to Whitney, Idaho, in 1999. Returning to Cache Valley meant he lived closer to his siblings and the Hull Dairy Farm where he grew up; the garden of his dreams was finally realized there in the heavenly soil of his hometown.



Cordell enjoyed volunteering in the Boy Scout Program for over 30 years. He completed Wood Badge and was awarded scouting's highest honor, the Silver Beaver. Cordell and Cindy served a humanitarian mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bangkok, Thailand and Myanmar. Upon return, they served for two years in the Logan, Utah Temple. Cordell and Cindy joined the mission field once again and were called to the Canada Halifax Mission.



Cordell's legacy remains the loving family he created with his wife Cindy and their eleven grandchildren. His joy of genealogy, temple work and passion for the beauties of nature wherever he traveled, inspired his family to cultivate an attitude of gratitude and service. Cordell lived the love he has for his Savior Jesus Christ by demonstrating humility and counseling his family to serve others with the pure intent of acknowledging that all things are a gift from our Heavenly Father.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Whitney Chapel, 1444 South 1600 East, Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call prior to the services from 9:30-10:45am. Interment will be at the Whitney Cemetery.