Cori Patterson Rife, 41, of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho passed away on May 4, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 1, 1978 to Mark and Julie Patterson (Ron Smith).



Cori had two daughters, Ausha Rose Monsler, and Italia Rose Rife. Whom of which she endeared to an extent that was incomprehensible, really. Cori's daughters gained an astounding amount of intellect and morality from her. That bond between the three of them will never be replaced. Cori had consistently obtained the compassionate, motherly voice that we would all need from time to time. To say she cared about her loved ones is an understatement, to say the least.



Cori truly cherished every single moment, while presently enjoying the company she kept. She lived hard, and she loved harder. Despite her personal dilemmas in life, Cori possessed absolutely no problem acting as a "saving grace," or emotional trustee for anyone who needed her. With her considerate mannerisms came non variable levels of unbiased advice. From being the influential, supportive mother, to the honest, fun-loving friend; one could say with no doubt that Cori was a highly significant asset to the Lava community. To her family and friends, she was the elixir of life; continually providing each and every one of them with her everlasting sense of warmth and positivity.



Cori's celebration of life will be held at the Greystone Manor, 187 S. 2nd W, Lava Hot Springs, ID 83246, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.



