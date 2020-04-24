|
|
Clinon Chris "Cotton" Mitchell, 84 passed away peacefully April 21, 2020 in Chubbuck, Idaho.
Cotton was born December 12, 1935 to William and Martha (Jones) Mitchell in Grethel, Kentucky. In 1940, his family moved to Pocatello. He attended Tyhee Elementary School and Pocatello High School. He was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad.
Cotton married the love of his life on February 21, 1957. They had three children, Teresa, Bryon, and Jennifer. He loved and enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cotton was a member of the Strokers Car Club, Jr. Old Timers, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a jokester! He loved to fish, hunt, and go four-wheeling. He loved the outdoors, especially the Lost River Valley. He had a home in Mackay, and always enjoyed to sit on the porch swing and visit with anyone passing by. For about 15 years at Christmas time, he played Santa Claus. He would go to the homes of family and friends to surprise them.
As Cotton's family, we wish to extend our heart-felt gratitude to the staff of Horizon Hospice, Ashley Manor, and Wilks Funeral Home. He had so many friends! We also express our appreciation to each of you for the roles you played in fulfilling his life.
Cotton is survived by his wife, Shanna Mitchell, Pocatello, ID; daughter, Teresa Harding, Mackay, ID; son, Bryon Mitchell, Pocatello, ID; daughter, Jennifer (Patrick) Tilley, Camano Island, WA; five grandchildren, Cody (Tristy) Harding, Pocatello, ID; Tonya (Jason) Merrill, Burley, ID; Amanda Thronton, Seattle, WA; Kyle Thronton, Seattle, WA; Kenny Mitchell, Pocatello, ID; eight great-grandchildren, Dakoda and Dylan Merrill, Burley, ID; Mara Dove Boller, Seattle, WA; Ginger, Trinity, Damien and Lilija, Mackay, ID; a brother, Curtis Mitchell, Jerome, ID; and sister, Mary (Steve) Bowman, Boise, ID.
Cotton was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Clifton Mitchell; Clarence Mitchell; Don Mitchell; a sister, Jeweldean Gillette; a son-in-law, Randy Harding; and a daughter-in-law, Myrna Mitchell. Cotton also had numerous nieces and nephews that he loved.
Graveside services for Cotton will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, April 24, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery in section 51 East. His family requests the standards of social distancing during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic be respected and adhered to.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 24, 2020