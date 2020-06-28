Craig R. Johnson was born November 22, 1948 in Pocatello, Idaho. He passed away at his home early in the morning on June 25, 2020 of natural causes. Craig was raised in Pocatello and attended local schools and graduated from Highland High School in 1967. He hired out soon after and made his career as a Carman with the Union Pacific Railroad.Craig loved the outdoors. He enjoyed skiing, golfing, and spent many summers running rivers, mostly the Middle Fork and Main Salmon River. He also traveled with a friend to Chile to run the Bio Bio River, which was a treasured memory. For the past several years, Craig has had many health challenges including a leg amputation and surviving lung cancer. He has also had heart issues but has been feeling better recently and was enjoying being back in his home.Craig is survived by three sisters: Cheryl Casebolt (Russ), Renita and Judy Johnson. He is also survived by 3 nieces, a nephew, and 8 great-nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Lewis and Vivian Johnson and another sister, Becky Johnson and a nephew, Seth Casebolt. A short service will be held on Monday at 12 noon at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home with a viewing beginning an hour prior to the service.Precautions will be taken to respect the guidelines for social distancing during the viewing and funeral. Interment will follow at the Thomas-Riverside Cemetery west of Blackfoot.