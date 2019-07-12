Cydthia Clark, 55, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Pocatello surrounded by loved ones.



She was born Dec. 27, 1963 in Pocatello. She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking and trying new recipes. She would make a stranger feel like a friend and had a way of lighting up the room. She brought out the best in others and would build them up when they doubted themselves. She would show compassion to others when they needed it most. She truly loved and cared for everyone. She was stronger than she gave herself credit for.



Cyd was preceded in death by her parents Mark and Helen Clark.



Cyd is survived by her siblings Kerry Gallup, Carol (Bob) Higginson, James B. Clark, Karma (David) Ward, Thomas (Camille) Clark and Connie (John) Vining. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was the devoted mother of 5 Children, Samuel (Jessica) Heiner, Steffanie (Joe) Monsen, Stacy Heiner, Steven Heiner, and Ethan Heiner. She also adored her 8 grandchildren, Keaton, Katelyn, Jaxon, Cameron, Madison, Graysen, Brielle, and Abigail.



Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Chapel, 550 W Cedar Street.



There will be a viewing Sunday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Manning -Wheatley Funeral Chapel, 510 N 12th Ave., and at the church one hour prior to funeral services. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery. Published in Idaho State Journal on July 12, 2019