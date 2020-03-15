|
D. Lynn Humphries, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 13, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Lynn was born February 11, 1944, in Pocatello, ID, to Lynn Arden "Bud" Humphries and Agnes Gwen Brower Humphries.
On December 24, 1973, he married Velma J. Miller in Pocatello, ID. Lynn and Velma made their home in Pocatello and later Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Lynn worked in management for INEL.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Velma J. Humphries of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Alan, Robert, Gary and Dennis Humphries; and 8 grandchildren and 4 (soon to be 5) great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Gwen Humphries; sister, Diana Lee Evans; and by his in-laws, W.D. "Del" and Jean A. Miller.
A gathering will be held from 3:30-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 15, 2020