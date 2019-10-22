|
Dale R. Daniels passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday morning, October 16th following an emergency surgery.
Dale was born and raised in Malad City, Idaho. His parents (Russel O. and Annie LaRue Daniels) taught him the importance of hard work. He spent his summers working side-by-side with his father, brother (Joe) and sister (Helen) tending to the livestock, raising and harvesting crops, cutting, hauling and stacking hay. It was in this setting that Dale learned his extraordinary work ethic.
During his high school years, WWII was being fought in Europe and in the Pacific. While too young to serve, his desire to 'do his part' led him to enroll in the Air Force ROTC program at the University of Idaho. Upon graduation with a bachelor's degree in agriculture and his commission as an officer in 1953, Dale accepted an overseas assignment to Neubiberg Air Force base just outside of Munich Germany, where he served as a munitions officer. It was these experiences that taught Dale the importance of service and sacrifice. He served with honor, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.
During his overseas deployment to Munich, Dale engaged in a long-distance love affair with his 'best girl', who was back home in Samaria, Idaho. In October of 1954, Dale proposed to Carol (Hughes) Daniels and arranged for her to fly to Germany and be married by the Bergermeister of Munich. They lived in Munich for their first year of marriage, before returning home to Malad in the fall of 1955. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS temple. Dale exemplified the meaning of devotion, love and commitment. Always the gentleman, his concern for his dear wife was always evident, even during these last years where his mind was clouded by dementia. Their 65-year love affair stands as a testament of their love and devotion.
In addition to farming and ranching, Dale loved learning and education. After arriving back home from Germany, Dale obtained a teaching certificate in history and secondary education and began his long 37-year career as a Jr. High and High School teacher. In 1971, Dale moved his family to Mesa Arizona where he earned his Master of Education degree from Arizona State University. He was an avid reader and was found every morning reading the newspaper. He had special fondness for history and science, and devoured books and articles on these subjects. Even his role in the Air Force reserves was evidence of his passion for learning. He served as a liaison officer for the Air Force Academy and helped many young men and women gain acceptance to this prestigious university.
Our family, the community and his country will miss his gentle kindness, his quick wit and his friendly disposition. The world is a little colder without the warmth of his smile, and a little dimmer without the twinkle in his eye.
Dale is survived by his eternal companion, Carol H. Daniels, sons Jeffrey Dale and Stephen Russel (Shellee) Daniels, his brother Joe (Euarda) Daniels, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russel O. and Annie LaRue Daniels, a sister Helen (Bill) Price, nephews Russel (Beth) and Roger Price, Stephen Todd Hughes and niece Jamie Smith.
Funeral services will be held in the Malad LDS Stake Center on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Friends may visit with the family at a viewing in the Horsely Funeral Home on Friday, October 25th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and again Saturday morning from 10:30 - 11:30a.m. Interment will be in the Malad City cemetery immediately following the funeral services.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 22, 2019