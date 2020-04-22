|
|
Dale Taylor, 83, passed at his home on Saturday, April 18, 2020 on his birthday. He was born on April 18, 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho.
Dale met Virginia "Pompy" Phelps in 1956 while attending the University of Idaho and they were married on September 7, 1957. He worked for the Idaho Department of Transportation from 1957-April 18, 1997 and worked for Shepherd Engineering from 1997-1999.
Dale was a member of the Elks Club and Rod and Gun Club. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and "Pompy" served a mission in Virginia from 1999-2001.
Dale loved hunting and fishing with his kids and friends and any time spent traveling with his family. His trips to Europe and Mexico (thanks to Tim and Treasa) were very memorable. He enjoyed Tuesdays with Todd at Tastee Treet, his suppers and rides with Tony, Terri & Tracy. He raised hunting dogs, chickens, rabbits, pigeons & had honeybees. He enjoyed his relationships at work and at church.
Any time spent with his mom, Cliff, Eddie, Middy and their families was time well spent. He built a cabin in 1993 in Bear Lake County with his friends and family. He loved his cabin and he loved us. A special thanks to the Baileys, Stocks, and Kinghorns for a lifetime of friendship; our good neighbors who have supported us since 1960. A big thanks to Encompass Hospice; Dr. Nielsen, Heather, Shantay, Brandie, Annique and Stephanie. Dales favorite form of goodbye was "Tally-ho". "Tally-ho" Dale Taylor- "Glad you got a chance to see me!" We love you.
Survivors include his wife, Pompy Taylor of Pocatello, ID; sons, Todd (Jone) Taylor of Blackfoot, ID, Tim (Treasa) of Idaho Falls, ID, Tony Taylor of Pocatello, ID; daughters, Terri (Dyrk) Rogers, Tracy (Dan) Tyler both of Pocatello, ID; adopted son, Ned (Vicki) Newman of Pocatello, ID; brother, Cliff (Bea) Taylor of Farmington, UT; sisters-in-law, Sheila Taylor of Nampa, ID, Nan (Terry) Anderson of Lawton, OK; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Azella Taylor; brothers, Eldon Ray and Eddie Taylor; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred (Bernell) Sanders; nephews, Tom Taylor and Bob Sanders; niece, Sheri Rae Sanders; great-granddaughter, Remi Taylor; and in-laws, Ivan and Ruth Phelps.
A celebration of life will be held on June 20, 2020 at the Taylor home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dale's name to a .
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 22, 2020