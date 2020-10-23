Dallan Earl Rasmussen 76 of Preston, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Dallan was born March 25, 1944, in Preston, Idaho to Harvey Hans Rasmussen and Ramona Mae Talbot.
Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral services will be for the immediate family only at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho. Masks are required. Anyone outside of the immediate family who wish to observe the funeral services may access a live feed at https://youtu.be/1SnxkTp86RM
To access a full obituary, or to share a memory of Dallan, or offer condolences to the family, visit www.franklincountyfuneral.com