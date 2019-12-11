|
|
Dan Durman, 71, died at home on November 30, 2019, after an illness. Dan was born in Pocatello on December 15, 1947, at the old General Hospital, to Frank and Laura Durman. He joined his big brother Gene in mischief and adventures, and later their little sister Rainy tagged along. When he was very young, he began accompanying his father on hunting and fishing excursions, and began his lifelong love of the outdoors.
He attended all of the oldest schools in Pocatello, Emerson grade school, Irving junior high, and Pocatello High School, graduating in 1966. Dan always worked hard. As a child he would search roadsides and trashcans to gather beer and pop bottles, which he would return for the small deposit. He and Gene bought their first bike with the proceeds from returning bottles. He later had a paper route until he was old enough to work at a gas station. From there he joined the Laborers Union, and worked during summers to support himself through college. He attended Utah State and Idaho State Universities, getting his degree from USU in Wildlife Biology in 1973. By that time he was working through the Carpenters Union. In 1979, he began work as an insurance underwriter for Farmers Insurance, from where he retired after 27 years. He treasured the many friendships he had from Farmers.
During the summer of 1970 he met Kay Skaggs, and they married on November 24, 1971, in the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Pocatello. Dan and Kay were able to celebrate their 48th wedding anniversary just days ago. Their son John was born in November 1983 and son Jesse was born in July 1988. The family loved camping, skiing, hiking, going for rides, and anything that involved guns or fishing poles.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law; an infant brother, Rex; and his friend and brother-in-law, Tom Skaggs. He is survived by his wife, Kay; his sons, John (Giovanna) and Jesse; his brother, Gene (Joan) Durman; his sister, Rainy Brodie; sister-in-law, Gen Skaggs; and his brother-in-law, Bob (Jackie) Skaggs; his nieces, Stephanie Durman, Angela Skaggs, and Becky (Bert) Ocariz; and his nephew, David (Noel) Durman.
Dan wanted to warmly thank the doctors and nursing staff of the Portneuf Cancer Center, the West Clinic, and Alliance Hospice, especially his nurse and friend, Lisa.
Dan knew from his earliest awareness that he was created by and belonged to God. "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain." (Phil 1:21) He was especially thankful for family, friends, and even strangers who prayed for him.
According to Dan's wishes, he will be buried in Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with a graveside service starting at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, he would have appreciated a donation in his name to the , or to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 11, 2019