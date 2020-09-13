1/1
Daniel Frank Dvorak
Daniel Frank Dvorak passed away on September 8, 2020 in American Falls, Idaho. Dan was born on April 22, 1965 to Judith A. Dvorak and Frank William (Bill) Dvorak at Harms Memorial Hospital in American Falls, Idaho.

Dan grew up and attended school in Aberdeen graduating in 1983. He played basketball and enjoyed motorcycles and fast cars. He worked for area farmers moving pipe, driving harvest truck and other farming duties during his high school years. After high school, Dan attended the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho. There, he studied Crop Science graduating with an Associates of Applied Science degree in May of 1988. While living in Twin Falls, Dan work at KMTV, a CBS affiliate, as a cameraman on the evening news set. He enjoyed this job very much and often spoke of the good times he had while working there.

Dan enlisted in Idaho Air National Guard Unit in 1989. He was part of the 124th Fighter Wing IDANG located at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho and served as a Tech Sargent/E6 specializing as a Photo and Sensors Maintenance Specialist (radar) on the A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft. He was deployed to the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Iraq many times. He served as aircraft radar maintenance personnel in Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and others. Dan liked the regimen and comradery the Air Force Air Guard provided. He retired from the service in 2012. After retirement from the Idaho Air National Guard, Dan continued to serve his country, volunteering at the Boise Veteran's Nursing Home.

Dan is survived by his mother, Judith A. Dvorak and his sister, Edith A. Bregitzer.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1 pm at the Aberdeen Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500



Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Aberdeen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
