Darlene Frazier Obituary
Darlene Frazier of Pocatello, ID passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1950.

Darlene attended Franklin Jr. High and Pocatello High School, where she went onto graduate in 1967. Darlene worked for Garrett Freight Lines, Farmers Insurance and concluded her career for the Idaho Department of Labor as a Professional Advisor serving over 15 years before retiring in 2005.

A loving wife and mother, Darlene enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hosting parties, bowling, watching Home & Garden TV, interior designing, gardening, cooking and had a wonderful smile that could light up the room.

Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Leonard Edward Buddy Frazier. Darlene is also survived by her two daughters, Yolanda and Selena Frazier and her grandson, Jawan Frazier. She is also survived by two brother-in laws, a sister-in law and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service celebrating Darlene's life will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201, where a viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello. Following the interment, a wake will be held at the Bethel Baptist Church, 401 N. 5th Ave., Pocatello. Flower and memorial donations may also be sent to the Cornelison Funeral Home or please visit the website: https://www.cornelisonfh.com/
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
