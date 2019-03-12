|
|
Darlene Frazier of Pocatello passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1950.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave. Pocatello, where a viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello. Following the interment, a wake will be held at the Bethel Baptist Church, 401 N. 5th Ave., Pocatello.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 12, 2019