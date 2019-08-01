|
Darrell Kenneth Quinn, 82, beloved father and friend peacefully passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 in American Falls. He was born in Milton Freewater, OR February 3, 1937 to Kenneth Edwin and Eunice Marie O'Harra Quinn. They moved to the Roy Valley when he was two years old. He was then joined by two beautiful sisters, Darlene and Merna. He graduated from the Rockland School in 1955 where he lettered in football and basketball. It was during his high school years where he met Beverly Ann Rowe. They were married April 1, 1956 and had three children, they were later divorced. He married Angela Funk and her son Fritz on Sept 29, 1974. They divorced many years later.
Darrell worked most of his life at FMC Corporation. He hired on in 1956 and retired after 40 years in 1996. Since his retirement he had many jobs and projects and rarely sat down. He loved helping people and made many friends for his efforts.
Darrell is survived by his three children, Dixie (Mike) Everman, Shonda (Rick) Bauer, Ken (SanDee) Quinn, his sister, Darlene Richardson, his 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Fritz Quinn, his parents, Kenneth and Eunice Quinn, his sister and brother in law, Merna and Jerry Scarborough, and his brother in law, Frank Richardson.
Services will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in American Falls. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:15 am, Friday, August 2, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 am. He will be interred at Falls View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 1, 2019