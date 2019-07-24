David Bruce Robertson, age 70, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away of natural causes on July 16, 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was born on May 5, 1949 in Pocatello to James Robertson and Eva Packer Robertson.



David grew up in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School. He joined the U.S. Navy. He served from 1969 to 1971. He was on the USS Mansfield and was a Vietnam Veteran. He cherished time with family and friends. He enjoyed family reunions and helping others. He also enjoyed fishing and camping. He was a giving person and in return got many blessing from Heaven. David was a member of the Central Christian Church as well as a member of the NCOA and the DAV.



David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Julia Monson of Cedar Hill, Missouri, Tom Robertson of McLeod, Montana, Lynn Robertson of Boise, Idaho and Janet Herrera of Blackfoot, Idaho.



Memorial graveside services will be announced at a later date.