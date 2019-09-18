|
David Douglas Stuntz, 56, of Pocatello, passed away on September 10, 2019.
David grew up in Golden, Colorado and enjoyed skateboarding, soccer, camping, and was on the swim team at Applewood Athletic Club. He attended and graduated from Wheat Ridge High School. In February of 1983, David joined the US Navy and served until 1989. David lived in Colorado Springs from 1989-2011, where he worked for Colorado Springs Utilities operating a power generation plant. He worked his way up to Control Room Operator.
In September of 2011, David moved to Pocatello, Idaho. He worked with Scott and Chris Sprague as the Maintenance Manager for their Subway Restaurant businesses in Soda Springs, McCammon, and Pocatello.
Some of Dave's many interests and hobbies included auto racing, following the Denver Broncos, and working on/riding his electric motor bicycle. He also enjoyed saltwater fishing in Key West and Grouper fishing in Crystal River, Florida.
Dave also enjoyed hanging out with his friends at Murphy's in Colorado Springs while he lived there. He stayed in touch with his Navy and power plant friends through an online car racing game. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
David is survived by his sisters Christine (Scott) Sprague of Soda Springs, Idaho, and Cathi Row of Beaverton, Oregon. He is also survived by his nieces, Sarah (Ben, Sawyer and Athena) Onosko of Spokane Valley, Washington, Laura Sprague of Crystal River, Florida, nephew Derrick Row of Beaverton, Oregon, his Aunt Clarice and Uncle Jack Engelhart of Clio, Michigan, and Aunt Sally Warren of Cedarville, Michigan.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents "Gus" and Millie Engelhart and Richard and Kathleen Stuntz, parents Richard K. Stuntz and Helen M. Engelhart Stuntz, nephew Logan Sprague, as well as aunts and uncles Bob and Corinne Young, Marney Stuntz, Bill Conroy, and Ray Warren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Florida. That information will be updated on his page at wilksfuneralhome.com, where memories and condolences may be shared with his family.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 18, 2019