Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Resources
More Obituaries for David Elgaaen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gaylord Elgaaen


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Gaylord Elgaaen Obituary
David Gaylord Elgaaen passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. David was born in Pocatello, Idaho on March 23, 1948 to Floyd and Margaret Elgaaen.

David served in the Navy working as an operating room technician. He spent a big part of his life as a carpet and flooring installer and foster parent.

David was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving as a temple ordinance worker.

David is survived by his wife, Marlene Elgaaen. A daughter, Rachael Elgaaen Kerksiek. A son, Michael Elgaaen, 9 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by both his parents and an older brother, Richard.

A viewing will be held Sunday, March 15th from 6 to 8 pm and Monday, March 16th from 10-10:45am at Russon Mortuary, Farmington, Utah.

Funeral services will be held 11am on Monday, March 16th at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N Main, Farmington, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -