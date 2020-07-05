David Howard Lowenthal, 85, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Reno, Nevada due to complications after a hip surgery. David was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 4, 1935 to Jewish parents Sidney and Mae (Garber) Lowenthal. At the age of eight, his family moved to the Los Angeles, California area where he grew up as an energetic and athletic adolescent, graduating from North Hollywood High School in 1953.
A very talented baseball player, he was highly scouted and agreed to a professional contract out of high school with the Pittsburgh Pirates, playing in the organization from 1953-59 with considerable success, even hitting for the Cycle in a game. His professional baseball days took him all over the country and Mexico. He had his first child in 1958, Michael Loren, during a brief marriage. David continued to work in baseball in the early 1960's, serving as an area scout for the San Francisco Giants, when his sister introduced him to her PE teacher, Myrna Lawson. The two hit it off and were married on September 14, 1961 in what ended up being a marriage of 53 years until Myrna's death in 2014.
The couple stayed in Las Vegas and he began working as a safety inspector at the Nevada Test Site and then accepted a job at Central Telephone Company as director of safety and recreation. During this time, the couple had two daughters, Shonni Ann (1962) and Julee Lynn (1968).
In 1972, the family moved to Pocatello where their youngest daughter, Marci Nanette was born (1975). David started his own restaurant supply business before accepting a position at the INEL where he managed warehouses and worked in safety. He finished his career working for Bannock County as an appraiser, retiring in 1997. He always had a big personality and never met a person he could not hold a conversation with.
David and Myrna supported ISU holding season football tickets for years along with other school sports. He also played a part in the Pioneer League baseball teams at Halliwell Park. He umpired baseball and softball and refereed football. David was a Mason and Shriner. He had numerous hobbies such as scenic photography, camping, fishing, archery, judo, and later in life he enjoyed working in his yard. He never stopped golfing even up to months before his death.
David and Myrna made the best of retirement. They traveled throughout the United States in their motorhome and for their 50th anniversary they took a cruise to Alaska. He was an avid golfer, playing all the time and introducing his grandchildren to the sport. This passion became a family connection, you could often find him making little clubs for his grandkids and giving them lessons. He loved his grandchildren and they loved his larger than life personality and to many of them he was not just their grandpa, but their first best friend and to them the funniest guy on the planet.
In 2010 the couple moved to Fernley, Nevada near their daughter Marci and family. When Myrna died in 2014, David would never miss an opportunity to talk about how much he adored her. He missed her dearly. He continued to play golf often and enjoyed spending time with his family while being actively involved in supporting his grandchildren.
David is survived by his son, Mickey of Italy, Texas; daughters, Shonni Rule (Milton) of Idaho Falls, Julee Leavitt (Shane) of Idaho Falls, and Marci O'Neill (Brian) of Fernley, Nevada; siblings, Adrienne Shearer, Charleen Anton, Leonard Lowenthal, and Phil Lowenthal; and 11 grandchildren, Nikolas Rule, Mayci Rule Ayala, Alexi Rule Wichelt, Isaac O'Neill, Marli Rae O'Neill, Livia Mae O'Neill, Baylee Leavitt, Rory Leavitt, Lindsey Lowenthal Heap, Britney Lowenthal Hammond, and Sydney Lowenthal; seven great-grandchildren; and his dog, Sammy. His wife; parents; and in-laws, preceded him in death.
A private graveside service will be with prayers led by Dr. Noah Klein from Temple Emanuel. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Emanuel PO Box 685, Pocatello, Idaho 83204, or Shriners Children's Hospital
for Children PO Box 1525 Ranson, WV 25438. In honor of David's influential life, his family will continue having family golf gatherings.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com
208-233-1500