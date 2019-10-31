Home

Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anderson's Tribute Center
1401 Belmont Ave
Hood River, OR 97031
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:30 PM
Hood River Church of Christ
1512 Tucker Rd
Hood River, OR
View Map
David Patrick Phelps


1952 - 2019
David Patrick Phelps Obituary
David Patrick Phelps, 67, went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 28, 2019, following a 15-month battle with incurable brain cancer.

A memorial service for Dave will be held 5:30 P.M., Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at the Hood River Church of Christ (1512 Tucker Rd, Hood River, OR 97031). A public viewing and time to greet with family is planned for 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Friday, November 1st, 2019 at Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals - Receptions - Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031

In lieu of flowers, Diane has asked for donations to go to Orphans Lifeline International in tribute to Dave.

Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
