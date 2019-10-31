|
|
David Patrick Phelps, 67, went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 28, 2019, following a 15-month battle with incurable brain cancer.
A memorial service for Dave will be held 5:30 P.M., Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at the Hood River Church of Christ (1512 Tucker Rd, Hood River, OR 97031). A public viewing and time to greet with family is planned for 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Friday, November 1st, 2019 at Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals - Receptions - Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031
In lieu of flowers, Diane has asked for donations to go to Orphans Lifeline International in tribute to Dave.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 31, 2019